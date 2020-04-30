13 Western Cape police officers arrested for lockdown skulduggery

Police in the Western Cape are cracking down on corruption within their ranks, with 13 officers arrested so far this week.

The latest arrests were made on Wednesday when three constables aged 27, 33 and 34 were arrested in Khayelitsha.

“It is alleged the members took a bribe from an e-hailing services driver in Cape Town after they accused him of operating illegally. They appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court today and were granted bail,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

The three officers were attached to Cape Town Central Police Station, and according to a source the Uber driver reported their conduct to the police after the members told him to place R500 on the back seat of the police van they were driving.

In Paarl East, a sergeant and two constables appeared in court for bribery after they demanded money from a businessman who was allegedly selling cigarettes in contravention of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

According to Potelwa, the officers promised not to arrest the businessman if he paid them a certain amount of money.

“He turned down the offer and advised the police officials to take the consignment of cigarettes. They left with the cigarettes but later booked in the consignment as abandoned. In an operation, the three were arrested last night and appeared in court today,” said Potelwa.