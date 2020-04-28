'I'm not sorry we arrested Muslims, I'm apologising for how it happened': Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has moved to clarify he is not apologetic about the arrest of a group of Muslim worshippers for flouting lockdown regulations by gathering for prayers in Mpumalanga last week.

Cele said he had been criticised for seemingly apologising to Muslims but not to Christians. Among the criticism doing the rounds on social media was that no apologies were forthcoming for Christians who were arrested after being found breaching lockdown regulations, nor for people who were gathering for traditional ceremonies.