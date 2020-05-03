Police arrest 18 after shop looted, goods worth R100,000 stolen

Eighteen people were arrested in Fraserburg, Northern Cape, on Saturday afternoon after they looted a tuck shop, making off with groceries worth about R100,000.

“It is reported yesterday between (4pm and 6pm) residents went on the rampage demanding to be sold liquor and cigarettes,” police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said.

He said police were pelted with stones while attempting to disperse the crowd.

Ramatseba said a police officer's hand was broken and the windows of police bakkies damaged during the melee.

The arrested people will face charges of malicious damage to property, housebreaking and theft and contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

The 18 suspects are expected to appear before the Fraserburg magistrate's court soon, Ramatseba said.