Oskido, Maphorisa score three nomination each at Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards
South Africa’s most popular deejays Oskido Mdlongwa and DJ Maphorisa scored the most nominations at the fifth Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards (MKHMA) that were announced over the weekend virtually.
Mdlongwa and Maphorisa each walked away with three nominations. Mdlongwa is nominated in the best video category, best producer category and best collaboration category. While Maphorisa got the nod in the best producer category, and two nominations in the best amapiano songs category. In the best producer category, the two greats will compete directly with each other, and also with Black Coffee, DJ Sbu as well as Mahoota.
The two deejays are followed closely by kwaito legend Jakarumba and DJ Zinhle who also got two nominations. Jakarumba is nominated in the best kwaito single and best kwaito album and DJ Zinhle got nominated in the best deejay and best house single category. The awards ceremony will take place on August 1 at Sun City in the North West province.
CEO of the awards Perfecta Malinga said: “When the president of the country announced the lockdown, I was worried that the awards will be affected. Thanks to the attest technology we were able to announce live online.”
“This year we received a record breaking number of submissions, affirming the artists' commitment to the awards. Understanding that some of our upcoming artists could not
afford data to see the online nomination part, we requested donations and good Samaritans responded. The data was given to upcoming artists to help them watch the online nomination party.”
The rest of the nomination list:
BEST HOUSE ARTIST
• Nokwazi Dlamini
• Lady Zamar
• Naakmusiq
• Indlovukazi
• Ozana
BEST NEW KWAITO ARTIST
• KB The Suspect – Intsimbi
• Stena Skelem – Ngabavusa
• Sassol – Sukumujaive
• Seed Under – Izolo
• Taminology – Nkao Jola
• Mavatsane - Tholakala
BEST KWAITO SINGLE
• Jakarumba – Uthando
• Skhokho – Get Down
• Not Guilty – Tshidula
• Maida – Zuka
• Brigadiya - Emathandweni
BEST HOUSE SINGLE
• Umlilo – DJ Zinhle ft Mvzzle & Rethabile
• Camagu – Naakmusiq
• You – Holy Rey
• Soul Majestik – Sangoma
• TNS ft Mpumi - Umona
BEST NEW GQOM ARTIST
• United State of Evutha (USE) – Corolla
• DJ Sushy – Abantu Abangaka
• DKKP Zwaar Music – Sijabulile
• Mylo Gom – Kekela Boi
• Mally – Phuzela Kamnandi
BEST AMAPIANO SONG
• Emcimbini – Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft Samthing Soweto
• Tender Love – Sha Sha ft Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa
• Tallarsetee – Simbonile
• MFR Souls – Lalela
• Semi Tee – Labantwana ama Uber
BEST KWAITO SONG OF 2005 - 2010
• Professor – Jezabel (2010)
• Big Nuz – Umlilo (2009)
• Rhythmic Elements – 2By2 (2008)
• Drencko – Emazenkeni – (2006)
• Bongo Maffin – Kura Uone (2005)
BEST DJ
• DJ Stokie
• DJ Lerato Kganyago
• DJ Zinhle
• DJ DaWoop
• Black Coffee
BEST NEW KWAITO ARTIST
• Scylash – Zamalek
• Chakalaka – Kwaito Tombstone
• Mr Nice – Amaginsa
• Chesty – Ngisazophangela
• Scavy Luv – Romantic Pantsula
• True Fam Entertainment – Sika Ma Raizer
• Denzo – Kom Kyk
• Stevovoh – My arrival
• Top NUF – Asidlali Nawe
• Stevovo – Chuck Norris
• Gumba Faya - Magumede
BEST NEW HOUSE ARTIST
• Jimmarow – Amasokisi
• DJ Sushy – Asina Stress
• Siya Muziek – Sunshine
• Phuti Girl – Zwakanaka
• Zbu Sgebengu – Amaphupho’ami
• Biboh - Yolo
BEST NEW AGE KWAITO SONG
• Cassper Nyovest – Who Got The Block
• Nizzy de Problem – Zwakala
• AKA ft Ricky Ricky & DJ Tira – Free
• SbuMaloya – Kule Summer 2.0
• Stiff Pap - Mkokotelo
BEST (NEW) - NEW AGE KWAITO ARTIST
• Mro Lepantsula – Lepantsula
• Akayghetto – Amabonda
• Small Boy – Slaptiger
• Leburu - Isdudla
BEST KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM GROUP or DUO
• Bongo Maffin
• Turbo no 7even
• Trompies
• Distruction Boyz
• Soul Majestik
BEST KWAITO ARTIST
• Emza
• Gunchesa
• Elvovo
• Mshoza
• Jakarumba
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.