Oskido, Maphorisa score three nomination each at Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards

South Africa’s most popular deejays Oskido Mdlongwa and DJ Maphorisa scored the most nominations at the fifth Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards (MKHMA) that were announced over the weekend virtually.

Mdlongwa and Maphorisa each walked away with three nominations. Mdlongwa is nominated in the best video category, best producer category and best collaboration category. While Maphorisa got the nod in the best producer category, and two nominations in the best amapiano songs category. In the best producer category, the two greats will compete directly with each other, and also with Black Coffee, DJ Sbu as well as Mahoota.

The two deejays are followed closely by kwaito legend Jakarumba and DJ Zinhle who also got two nominations. Jakarumba is nominated in the best kwaito single and best kwaito album and DJ Zinhle got nominated in the best deejay and best house single category. The awards ceremony will take place on August 1 at Sun City in the North West province.