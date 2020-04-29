South Africa

Man caught with illicit cigarettes and sexual performance-enhancing pills worth over R1.5m

By Iavan Pijoos - 29 April 2020 - 08:38
The recovered goods had an estimated value of more than R1.5m.
The recovered goods had an estimated value of more than R1.5m.
Image: Saps

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Tzaneen after he was found in possession of illicit cigarettes, sexual performance-enhancing pills and other stolen goods worth over R1.5m, Limpopo police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was arrested at a house in the CBD during an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday morning.

During a search of the house, 84 boxes containing illicit cigarettes, 1,319 sexual performance-enhancing pills and cash amounting to more than R60,000 were recovered, Mojapelo said.

Four vehicles, a Ford Ranger, Audi, Chrysler and Hyundai Elantra were confiscated.

Mojapelo said the recovered goods had an estimated value of more than R1.5m.

The man is expected to appear in the Tzaneen magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of possession of illicit cigarettes, contravention of the Medicine and Related Substances Control Act and the selling of unregistered sexual enhancement medicine.

Woman heading to Mozambique caught with R1m in fake smokes and sneakers

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for being in possession of illicit goods with an estimated value of R1.2m.
News
3 months ago

ANC Youth want ciggies banned again to help curb the spread of Covid-19

The ANC youth task team has criticised as ill-advised the decision to unban the sale of cigarettes under Level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown scheduled ...
News
1 day ago

Umkhonto weSizwe vets oppose sale of cigarettes

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for "excellent hard work" in leading an impressive ...
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid-19 fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
X