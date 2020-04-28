Limpopo businessman denies using premier's name during drunken driving arrest, apologises

he was caught drunk driving and in possession of an assortment of alcohol has apologised for his "reckless" behaviour.

Mpho Lesufi, who is in construction, was arrested last week in Polokwane for allegedly violating lockdown regulations.

In a statement Lesufi said he sincerely apologised to his family, society and the leadership of the government for his regrettable conduct on April 20 contravening the lockdown regulations as pronounced by President Cyril Ramaphosa .

"I was on the day arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and also for contravention of lockdown regulations by having alcoholic beverages in my car," Lesufi said.

"Upon personal reflection as well as consulting with my family, I have come to the humble conclusion that my conduct was indeed embarrassing, reckless, unbecoming and that, if not publicly condemned, my conduct may set a bad example to the public and more so to my family," he said.

Lesufi's arrest was circulated on social media after he allegedly made remarks that he had been drinking with Mathabatha.

"The wide publication of the pictures and story about my arrest has caused my wife and other family members so much humiliation and distress, all of which have led me to the realisation that I need to take full responsibility for my transgressions as a means to undo the hurt and harm I have caused my family and other members of the public, who had come to expect better from me.

"I should just clarify that I had never mentioned the name of the premier of Limpopo in any way during the course of my arrest, and especially regret how having his name involved in my misconduct takes away from the awareness and safety campaign against coronavirus as led by the government for the benefit of society, including my own family," read the statement.

Mathabatha last week commended the police for making an arrest despite his name being used.

"In my commitment to take full responsibility for my actions, I have since instructed my attorneys to facilitate my speedy concession to the charges so that I may indeed receive my sanction in terms of the law without any further delay. I am aware that the conclusion of my case will not spell the end to my personal agony as well as the hurt and harm I have caused my wife and other family members, but do hope that this will indeed be a huge step in the right direction to expressing my apology and correcting my actions," Lesufi said.