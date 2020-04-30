Mufamadi optimistic in face of virus devastation

Cosatu's founding member and former minister Sydney Mufamadi says SA needs its research community to help find solutions to the current threats to jobs of workers.

Mufamadi, however, said current problems experienced by workers could be just temporary setback.

The University of Johannesburg's faculty of management and school of leadership director said the country needs solutions that worked in the past after similar difficult times in other parts of the world.

"We must regard what's happening now as a temporary setback but one to the extent that we are determined ourselves to work hard to get our country out of this... there's nobody else to deliver us from this problem," Mufamadi said.

He said lessons could be drawn from other plagues that the world has seen including the 1918 Spanish Flu, among others.