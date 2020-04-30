The Zulu in our dog girding (or is it digging) for war with neighbours

I cannot remember any moment in my life where I fancied myself as a "dog person" not even as a child.

I still cannot understand how people decided to tame them and start speaking to the beasts.

Have you seen those teeth? Only, life always finds a way of having the last laugh when it comes to choices I think I have. And so, I have lived with dogs for most of my life, including my son's dogs since he was three years old.

However, I do not count them when naming my family members; my bonds with canines do not run that deep!

The Covid-19 national lockdown has meant that I have to spend all hours of my day around my son's dog.

We sometimes laugh that the dog is a staunch Zulu. He does not respond to anything said in other languages and probably barks in ".angizwa?!" every time someone says "Ncoooh, such a cute little puppy." to him.

He also responds very excitedly to maskandi music.

So I have always known that he would be overwhelmed by the reality of being a Jozi dog when he is finally exposed to a bigger community outside our family, and dogs with branded outfits and great potty etiquette.

You know how every time when our ministers are trying to brief the nation on the Covid-19 crisis and update the death toll there is always that one bright spark who wants to know if citizens can take their dogs out for a walk?