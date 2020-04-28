South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize speaks on SA's Covid-19 situation and 'post-lockdown scanario'

By Staff Reporter - 28 April 2020 - 19:45
Zweli Mkhize
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is scheduled to address SA at 7.30pm on the current state of Covid-19 in the country.

In a short statement, the health ministry said Mkhize would be joined by deputy minister Dr Joe Phaahla, provincial MECs and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). This was to "unpack South Africa’s Covid-19 situational analysis and the way forward into a post-lockdown scenario".

