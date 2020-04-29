It's time to mobilise NGOs in response to Covid-19 crisis

The score of Covid-19 globally, means that no single agency can work alone in responding to the pandemic, to control and mitigate its impact .

It is therefore necessary for national and provincial government to collaborate with a wide range of agencies, including agencies and institutions, in order to shape the collective response needed to achieve desired goals.

Nongovernmental organisations, (NGOs) nonprofit organisations (NPOs) and nonprofit companies (NPCs) during this crisis have the opportunity and the responsibility to play a major role in pandemic response.

Their response is more key among the most vulnerable population groups. NGOs and other institutions outside national government have the technical expertise needed to configure significantly to the response.