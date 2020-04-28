Nine more cases of Covid-19 at correctional centres

Five remand detainees at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria and four officials from the Western Cape are the latest people to contract Covid-19 in the correctional services department.

They bring the number of cases that have been recorded at correctional centres around the country to 138.

One of the officials who tested positive in the Western Cape died on Monday night.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Tuesday that mass screening and testing had been pivotal for the department as it enabled the gauging of the actual spread of Covid-19, which led to the immediate containment and treatment of those testing positive.