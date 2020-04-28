Covid-19 shows we still see government as our captor

Those without privilege are disillusioned by a government they believed would bring them salvation from oppression through swiftly instituting equality. Both are hellbent on disobeying orders, not always for any reason but to reclaim some semblance of agency.

For those who are impoverished, the economics of an anti-black capitalist system means risking arrest and police brutality to feed a family.

When faced with these various realities, the problem of SA's fragile relationship with government comes down to one thing: the impossibility of leaving it up to citizens to contain the spread of Covid-19. It is unfair to view defiance and disobedience of impoverished people as unthought.

Our leaders have not created the conditions for us to believe them. Resistance and struggle are our colonial inheritances and it is in times like these that we see just how unchanged our relationship with power is. We have always known our leaders to be our captors and our torturers.

The trauma of centuries of begging, demanding and eventually fighting for humanity to prevail in our favour has not left us. We don't know how else to respond. We are a nation of fighters.

With all of this considered, at this time, leaving the containment of this pandemic to us will not end well. It is a shame to see our government rapidly providing the services they have been promising for over 25 years, and although we are pleased, it is reminiscent of the story of the boy who cried wolf.

We have stopped caring about what they say, we have stopped listening to their promises and we have given up on their paternalistic, dishonest leadership.

That all of this has been too little too late may just add another layer of disaster we cannot afford.