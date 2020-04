Nearly 60% of Gauteng's Covid-19 cases are in Joburg

The number of people who have been infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng is now 1,377, with 89 recoveries and eight deaths.

Johannesburg still has the most recorded cases with 811, followed by Ekurhuleni with 310 and Tshwane with 144 cases. Johannesburg cases make up about 59% of the total.

In Johannesburg's, Region E, compromising Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton has the most cases (254), while Region D, which compromises Soweto, Doornkop, Dobsonville and Protea Glen, has 51 cases.