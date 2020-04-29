300 Clover workers await results after colleague contracts Covid-19

“It was learnt that he is a commuting employee of Clover in Bloemfontein. His household and close social contacts who travelled with him daily were tested and they are all negative.”

The 18 contacts, including his wife and children, had been quarantined at the Philip Sanders resort since Wednesday last week.

The department performed contact tracing at the weekend at the branch where there are 369 workers.

“This led to a temporary closure of Clover while awaiting results of all 369 contacts. The place has been decontaminated.”