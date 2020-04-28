City Power employee with Covid-19 recovering well at home

A City Power employee who tested positive for Covid-19 is recovering well at home and is in good spirits, a doctor from the power utility said on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, City Power shut down its main warehouse in Booysens, Johannesburg, after the employee tested positive.

“She is doing very well. She is still at home in self-isolation and there were no complications. She was never admitted to hospital and had only mild symptoms,” Dr Sibusiso Makamu said.

The 25 other employees she had been in contact with were traced and all tested negative, Makamu said. “They are all coming back to work today, but we have an employee wellness team that is going to help with debriefing and psychological assistance.