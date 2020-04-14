Call for school feeding scheme to continue under lockdown

Hunger and malnutrition were raised as serious concerns, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, as both resulted in compromised levels of immunity.

“It is, therefore, necessary to put in place clear and co-ordinated interventions which ensure children continue to receive the benefit of school meals. The [department] must play a central role in this, and cannot defer its responsibilities to other departments indefinitely,” said the letter.

The organisations raised concerns about food distribution centres not being adequately accessible to those in need, particularly in rural areas.

“It is also unclear what safety measures are being put in place to protect children who may be in a position of having to collect food parcels themselves.”

The letter recommended that district level co-ordination be implemented to enable pupils not living in the same area as their closest schools to be able to access food packages or meals.

“In circumstances where school-based feeding programmes are not possible, the use of food voucher systems should be considered, provided vouchers are redeemable at all local outlets [including spaza shops],” read the letter.