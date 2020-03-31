Stampede at Dobsonville Mall as shoppers and grant recipients fight to get inside doors

A stampede broke out at Dobsonville Mall on Monday as dozens of shoppers and social grant beneficiaries attempted to push their way into the mall.

In a video that surfaced on social media, hundreds of people are seen pushing their way into the mall. An elderly person is seen being pushed to the ground while other elderly people are being pushed around.

A security guard who asked not to be named told Sowetan that the chaos erupted when they attempted to allow only a few people inside the mall.

“Our job is to ensure that we control the number of people who enter the mall because of this virus,” he said.