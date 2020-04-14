Pilots help disadvantaged with food drops during Covid-19 lockdown

Excitement levels were high when a group of residents in Winterveld, northwest of Pretoria, saw a bright yellow chopper land in front of an orphanage and daycare centre to deliver food.

They immediately took out their cellphones to take photographs of the helicopter pilot and his passengers.

Some said "hello" as they approached the helicopter to help offload bread, maize meal and other foodstuffs on Monday afternoon.

The Bana Ba Kgosi centre for orphans and vulnerable children, where the food was delivered, usually looks after the children of Winteveld on school days. The centre has been providing meals for the children on a daily basis for more than 10 years.

With the outbreak of Covid-19 and a national lockdown, Doris Molefe, the head of the centre, and her team felt they needed to extend the feeding scheme to the childrens' families and the community of Winterveld, who are in dire need of supplies.

With limited resources, Molefe found it hard to stretch the little she had and share with the entire community.

Molefe and her son, Lebo, who works with her, reached out to businessman Menno Parsons, chief executive of Master Power Technologies and a pilot for The Covid Flight mission.