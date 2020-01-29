Pupils suffer as school feuds with Panyaza Lesufi

A number of pupils were observed relieving themselves in the veld because the school's toilets do not work, access to running water is limited, classrooms are falling apart and there are dangerous electrical wires illegally connecting the school's administration block to the power grid.

The school grass is as tall as some of the grade R children as it has not been cut because of money shortages and theft.

School governing body (SGB) member Susan Mafokwane said had the MEC visited Paradise, he would have seen that their problems were much bigger than the images he saw on social media.

"The school is a very old farm school that houses over 1,500 children from grades R to 7. It has about 45 pupils in each class from the 32 classes with very old infrastructure and furniture."

Paradise was initially built in the 1960s to accommodate children of farm workers. In recent years it has had to take in more pupils as Northern Farm, where it is situated, saw an explosion in population growth with the establishment of Diepsloot as a residential settlement.

Crime is rife in the area and the school in October fell victim to people who stole electricity cables and water pipes.

"We want the MEC to come see for himself how bad the Paradise Bend School is and stop estimating the extent of the damage from social media pictures. We did not vandalise the school, it was broken into because it has no security personnel," said community leader Elizabeth Mfihlo.

Panyaza Lesufi says community must take responsibility for Paradise school:

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department will not be helping the troubled Paradise Bend Primary School until it appoints a full-time principal.

The MEC said he was fully aware of the terrible conditions the school operated under, but the department cannot assist until the school leadership issue is resolved.

He said the principal was chased away by the school's leadership and community members a while ago.

"It is a very sad situation and it pains me because the children continue to suffer. But until there is a principal in that school, we will not stretch our hands," Lesufi said.

The MEC said the school governing body and the community accused the axed principal of abusing school funds and then chased him away.

"The principal was chased away several times after he tried returning to the school. You cannot fire someone you did not appoint," said Lesufi.

He added that the community deliberately keeps vandalising the school to sabotage the department and get "our reaction".

"You can't keep replacing and fixing things and they get vandalised; so the school needs an accounting officer, who is the principal, to manage the allocated funds."