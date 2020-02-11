Garden of Eden provides hope in Westbury

While Westbury might be synonymous with crime, drugs and gangsterism, all hope is not lost as two young men put their passion for farming to good use.

"There is no growth here. Everything is becoming a norm. Drugs, gangsterism, crime are all normal here," said Shaquille Essack, 26, who refused to focus only on the negative aspects in his community in the west of Johannesburg.

Passionate about farming, Essack and his friend Darion Petersen are adamant that planting vegetables will yield positives for their community.

Through their Tuin van Eden, which translates to Garden of Eden, they supply fresh vegetables in their suburb. "Once you plant a seed you see growth. It is not like there is a bigger accomplishment, but when it is growing we know there is growth, and maybe out of that we will also get what we want in life," said Essack.

He said young people see unemployed elders in their community driving expensive cars and are influenced to become involved in crime and drugs. "They don't have the exposure to start growing vegetables in their backyards. If we can give them instructions then many young people can get involved," he said.

Essack and Petersen supply vegetables at low prices and even free to some residents who cannot afford to pay. They believe their project will help many people in their community to have affordable and fresh vegetables.