Thieves strip school like car

Criminals have again hit a no-fee primary school in Gauteng, stealing food, computers, fridges, window and door frames.

Kutumela Molefe Primary School in Donkershook, east of Pretoria, has been hit 10 times this year by burglars who have now resorted to ripping it apart.

The thieves initially went for the school's prized possessions such as gas cylinders and computers.

When there were no computers left, the criminals resorted to stealing food meant for the pupils' feeding scheme.

After the food was moved to a rented storage facility for safekeeping, the thieves started stripping the school down, taking anything they could find, including window frames.

When Sowetan visited the school this week:

The school's administration office had a gaping hole on its prefab structure after a window frame was stolen;

Burglar-proof bars on the windows had been pulled out and the main door was missing as well; and

The steel main gate had been bent out of shape, seemingly to allow access.