We cannot feed pupils during lockdown, says Angie Motshekga

Said Motshekga: “Outside our infrastructure, which is schools and teachers, we are unable to feed children in communities during the lockdown. It is going to be impossible to track the 9.6-million children we are feeding and say we are running the feeding scheme during the lockdown.

“We agreed with MECs of education in our meeting this morning that it is mission impossible - we will not be able to do it.”

But Motshekga said when it came to learning and teaching continuing during the lockdown, the department had everything under control.

Among other measures it has put in place is broadcasting lessons via SABC TV, a dedicated learning channel to be opened on DStv as well as another on eTV's OpenviewHD.

Some lessons will be provided via the 18 SABC radio stations as well as all community radio stations, she added.

Moreover, said Motshekga, some learning lessons will be available online and electronically accessed for free courtesy of all major mobile networks in the country, namely Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C.

The department would also promote “learning for enjoyment” to keep pupils busy beyond academic reading.