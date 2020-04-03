South Africa

Hero pilot Vusi Khumalo planning next Covid-19 repatriation mission after Wuhan

By Promise Marupeng - 03 April 2020 - 06:36
Chief pilot Vusi Khumalo flew the plane that brought more than 100 South Africans back from Wuhan, China. / SUPPLIED
Chief pilot Vusi Khumalo flew the plane that brought more than 100 South Africans back from Wuhan, China. / SUPPLIED

Chief Pilot Vusi Khumalo, who embarked on the mission to repatriate more than 100 South Africans who were stuck in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, said sleeping in his bed for the first time after the trip last month felt like heaven.

Khumalo, who came out of quarantine at The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane on Tuesday, said his excitement at going home made him not feel the taxing 14-hour drive from Airways Park in Johannesburg to Cape Town.

"The Ranch Hotel quarantine has been an amazing experience that slowed down my busy schedule and made me appreciate the little time I spend with my family," he said.

Khumalo, who had not told his eight-year-old daughter about his trip to China because the rest of his family thought he was going to die from Covid-19, said being back home after isolation made him realise how serious the virus outbreak was.

"I am happy to be back home. I feel peaceful and warm," Khumalo said.

He said being at The Ranch Hotel made him realise how busy his life had been.

"I realised I could be gone tomorrow, especially after I was the only person who got tested three times because my test results were inconclusive."

Khumalo said he will rest and work from home for the next week before taking on another repatriation mission.

"I will be co-ordinating another mission to go help other countries in moving people back to their respective countries like Germany. And me and a dedicated team of professionals will be doing cargo flights, collecting medical supplies during this time in Guangzhou, China," he said.

Khumalo said serving the country as a chief pilot, he will be preparing for the mission that will begin in the next 10 days.

He said he had not been with his daughter Khanya to tell her his story because she was moved to her grandmother's house for the school holidays. "My wife works at a hospital and she's hard at work during this time as the country is in a crisis..."

SA's hero pilot can't wait to tell daughter about Wuhan mission

Capt Vusi Khumalo did not tell his eight-year-old daughter where he was going when he embarked on a mission to rescue more than 100 South Africans ...
News
2 weeks ago

This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

One of SAA's most seasoned pilots is in charge of the flight to Wuhan to bring South Africans back from the coronavirus-hit Chinese province
News
3 weeks ago

'We thought we were going to die and we did not want to die away from home' - Wuhan repatriate

The group were repatriated in a military operation headed by the SANDF, in collaboration with the health department and the South African Airways, ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
X