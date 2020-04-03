Lockdown not only keeping us physically apart, costly data leaves us even lonelier

For a man in his mid-50s, I've always regarded myself relatively well adjusted to our technology-driven world.

I've had my Twitter account since 2011, my Facebook since the app was introduced. At some stage I even had Mxit. But with all my open-mindedness when it comes to technology, I'd never gone "live" on Instagram or Face-

book. I'd never had a reason to.

Then Covid-19 happened. On March 15, when the president told a stunned nation about the measures we would soon be subjected to, I was in Durban, there to participate in the annual Time of the Writer literary festival.

After the president's proclamation the festival had to be cancelled. Perhaps "cancelled" is a misnomer. It had to be repurposed, to resort to a cliché.

What happened was, those of us who would have given talks and workshops at different venues simply had to recalibrate our presentations and put them online.

The co-ordinators were pleasantly surprised that at my age I had an Instagram account! Yes, that's what one of them said. These kids think they're the only ones who know what time it is.

What I didn't tell them, though, was that I'd never been live on Instagram.

So the day before we were to go live I went online for a tutorial. What an anti-climax; it was so simple that I shouted at my kids: "Why did you make it sound so difficult?"

Thinking about going live on Instagram had given me a sleepless night. "What if something goes wrong?"

I guess my kids inherited from me that nasty streak of dark humour mixed up with schadenfreude - the enjoyment of the pain of others.