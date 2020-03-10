Army plane to fly to China to repatriate South Africans on Tuesday

The flight will stop over in the Philippines on March 11 for refuelling, to rest and to restock essential foodstuffs needed for the return journey.

After the stopover, the aircraft will fly to Wuhan City.

“Upon arrival, the team will work with our Chinese counterparts but also the staff of our embassy in China, screening our repatriates and checking required travel documents.

“The flight will leave Wuhan City in the early hours of the morning and land back in South Africa on March 13. In due course, announcements will be made about the arrival of the South Africans home,” she said.

Williams emphasised that the repatriated citizen will be quarantined for an initial period of 21 days, which will be extended if any person displays symptoms of Covid-19.

“We reiterate that no South Africans coming home ... are showing any symptoms of the Covid-19 virus. At the appropriate time, the quarantine site will be announced and the details of the site management plan will be shared with members of the public and the media,” she said.

After the mandated quarantine period, those who are cleared will be reunited with their families and reintegrated into their communities.