Ramaphosa expresses gratitude to officials for successful Wuhan mission

They brought them back into the country where they were all quarantined at The Ranch Resort in Limpopo for 14 days and have now been declared negative from the Covid-19.

They will all be going to their respective homes from tomorrow.

“I’d like to thank you on behalf of all South Africans for being 'Thuma’d'. For being sent. For agreeing to be sent and what even makes it more important is that once a mission was conceptualised , you all said ‘Send me, President’,” Ramaphosa said.

In expressing his gratitude at The Ranch Resort, Ramaphosa said that their names would be written in South Africa’s history books for having volunteered to go on such a dangerous mission.

“You were being send on a dangerous mission. I characterise the mission that you undertook as a most dangerous mission. You were going into unknown territory. A territory where we knew we had people who had contracted coronavirus.

“You are, as the premier said, going to be those people whose names are going to be clearly written in the history our country, because this is unprecedented. Our country and nation has never been through a process like this,” Ramaphosa said.