SA's hero pilot can't wait to tell daughter about Wuhan mission

Capt Vusi Khumalo did not tell his eight-year-old daughter where he was going when he embarked on a mission to rescue more than 100 South Africans who were stuck in the epicentre of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

Khumalo, 54, the SAA chief pilot who brought 114 citizens back to the country on Saturday on board flight ZS-SND, cannot wait to leave the quarantine site in Limpopo to see last-born Khanya again.

"She had asked me if I'm going to China and I said, 'I don't want to lie to you but I will tell you where I went when I come back'. I could see the worry in her eyes," said Khumalo.

He was speaking to Sowetan yesterday from The Ranch Resort in Polokwane.

"My whole family was panicking because they thought I was going to go to China to die. They had lots of reservations about my mission but they eventually understood that I had to do it for my country," said Khumalo.

He said if he was in the same position he would have wanted a fellow South African to do the same without hesitation.