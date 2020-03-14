IN PICTURES | Plane with 114 South Africans returning from Wuhan arrives in SA

The Airbus A340-600 was part of a military led evacuation of the South Africans from the Chinese city.

The South Africans will be taken to The Ranch Resort 25km outside Polokwane where they will be quarantined for 21 days.

Popo Maja healthy ministry spokesperson Popo Maja confirmed that the plane had landed.

Buses that will transport the South Africans to the quarantine site, were lined up near the SAA aircraft, while soldiers stood guard around them.

The passengers disembarked after undergoing medical examinations aboard the aircraft. Several waved towards the arrivals section and viewing desk where scores of journalists were gathered.

Most were carrying a few belongings after Chinese authorities enforced strict cargo hold conditions before they left Wuhan airport. While queuing on the tarmac as they waited to board the buses, health officials examined several of them and their bags before they boarded the buses.