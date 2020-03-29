WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa visits repatriated South Africans from Wuhan
President will on Sunday visit the repatriated South Africa who were in the city of Wuhan, China.
The South Africans were in a 14-day quarantine at the Ranch Resort in Limpopo.
