WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa visits repatriated South Africans from Wuhan

By Staff Reporter - 29 March 2020 - 10:43

President will on Sunday visit the repatriated South Africa who were in the city of Wuhan, China.

The South Africans were in a 14-day quarantine at the Ranch Resort in Limpopo.

South Africans flown home from Wuhan all negative for Covid-19

In a rare piece of good news about the coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry has announced that all the South Africans who were flown home from ...
News
1 week ago

SA's hero pilot can't wait to tell daughter about Wuhan mission

Capt Vusi Khumalo did not tell his eight-year-old daughter where he was going when he embarked on a mission to rescue more than 100 South Africans ...
News
1 week ago

Family fears for safety of Wuhan returnee

A family member of one of the 114 people quarantined at The Ranch Resort in Limpopo is fearful of what could happen to their relative when he comes ...
News
1 week ago

‘Thank you for fetching us,’ writes South African repatriated from China

The National Health Insurance (NHI) has shared a heartfelt handwritten letter, penned by one of the 146 people repatriated from China to the SA team ...
News
1 week ago

