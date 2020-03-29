'We thought we were going to die and we did not want to die away from home' - Wuhan repatriate

The 114 had been quarantined in a Polokane hotel (25km south of the city centre) for two weeks.“We would like to thank you for repatriating us because we really thought we were going to die and we did not want to die away from home,” Motaung said.

“We’d like to also thank NDoH [national department of health], members of the SANDF, members of the SA Embassy for accompanying us regardless of being in an environment where there is [danger of] coronavirus.”