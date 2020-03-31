Government plans more repatriation missions for SA citizens stranded abroad

The government is making plans for more repatriation missions of South Africans stranded in various countries abroad.

There are a total of 1,471 South Africans including 723 students, 204 employees, 224 tourists and 320 yet to be declared who are stranded abroad.

International relations minister Naledi Pandor said that in deciding who to repatriate, the government would prioritise people who are stuck at airports without food as well as the elderly.

“In terms of assistance that we are contemplating for those who are stranded overseas, I’ve directed that priority be given to those who are stranded at the airports, who say they are having to sleep on the floor, they have no means for food, those who have no funds, no accommodation, the elderly and those who are infirm,” Pandor said.

This comes as the 114 nationals who were evacuated from Wuhan in China over two weeks ago started heading back to their homes after successful completion of the 14-day quarantine period​.