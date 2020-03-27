Port Elizabeth doctor denies shooting his estranged wife

Denying allegations that he said he had "killed that dog" - referring to his wife - after shooting her in the face, attempted murder accused Mkhuseli Boto told the Port Elizabeth regional court that he had never mentioned a word to anyone after the incident.

"If I wanted to say anything I would have said it to her sister," Boto, a 50-year-old medical doctor, said.

Taking the stand after the state closed its case yesterday, Boto, who has a practice in Motherwell, said he initially had not known his wife Tabita, 36, had sustained a gunshot wound before he went to his upstairs bedroom to put away the gun that he claims he took from her.

"At that time I did not think that I could have shot her."

According to Boto, during the morning of August 31 2019 he had received a phone call from his estranged wife who asked if she could fetch clothing from their Brighton Drive, Summerstrand, home.

A few minutes later, Boto claimed, he heard a noise coming from the downstairs kitchen and before he could go to investigate, Tabita's sister allegedly went to his room to greet him.

"After a moment I heard the same noises in the kitchen. I was interested to know what was happening because [Tabita] had said she wanted to fetch clothing and not items in the kitchen," Boto said.