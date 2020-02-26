MPs heckling each other over untested allegations reduce GBV to point-scoring

Last week we witnessed parliament descend into chaos - men from two of the top three major political parties in our country used gender-based violence (GBV) to settle political scores, namely Boy Mamabolo and Julius Malema.

Mamabolo accused Malema of abusing his wife and Malema went on to accuse President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing his late former wife.

The country is well within its rights to be bewildered at these events because parliament is the last place where one expects to witness a genuine crisis such as GBV being made into a mockery and a petty tit-for-tat.

"To whom much is given, much is required." Our political representatives in parliament are held in high regard, the positions they hold is nothing to be taken lightly, we therefore cannot let them get away with using such a serious matter in such a callous way. These are the very people who were part of the president's joint sitting of parliament in September.

A joint sitting meant to deal with violence against women and children, following the tragic killing of Uyinene Mrwetyana and many other women and kids.

You would think with their positions, proximity and exposure to knowledge, they would at least not be tone deaf, but they have proved otherwise.