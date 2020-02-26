'Death penalty! Death penalty!' Ramaphosa apologises to family of murdered Tazne van Wyk, 8

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared “the state should oppose bail and parole for perpetrators of rape and murder against women and children”. That was six months ago, when he visited the family of slain student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

On Tuesday evening he stood in front of the parents of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk and apologised to the family and the community that Moehydien Pangaker, the man police suspect murdered the child, was released on parole after being convicted of culpable homicide, child abuse and kidnapping.

“We are here to pay our respects to the family of the deceased little girl. Our hearts are very sad indeed about the untimely death of this little girl, who was brutally killed by somebody who was released on parole,” said Ramaphosa.

“He should never have been released on parole. It is quite clear to us that a big mistake was made in having him released from parole. After he was released on parole he came out and (is alleged to have) committed murder. That shows that there is something wrong with our parole system, something went horribly wrong. Things should never have turned out this way,” said Ramaphosa, using a loudspeaker.