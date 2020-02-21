ANC's Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife over abuse claims

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo on Friday apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife over his “insensitive” abuse claims made in parliament.

Attorneys representing Malema and his wife Mantoa Matlala served Mamabolo with legal papers on Tuesday.

Malema was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation (Sona) address during Tuesday's debate when Mamabolo stood on a point of order and then directly asked the EFF leader to confirm or deny allegations that he physically abused his wife.

The lawyers said Mamabolo needed to apologise - and that failure to do so would lead to him being sued for R1m.

The letter from Ian Levitt Attorneys read: “As you are well aware, these defamatory statements were made by you during the state of the nation address in parliament and furthermore repeated to the Sowetan newspaper to be published on February 17.