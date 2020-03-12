Yolanda Dlepu's family hopes for justice as 'killer' waits to learn his fate

The family and friends of a Soweto woman who was killed last year are anxiously waiting to hear her alleged killer's fate.

Ntokozo Hadebe, 24, who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend Yolanda Dlepu by strangling her, is expected to be sentenced on Thursday afternoon in the Johannesburg high court after nearly a year since Dlepu's death.

The Soweto boyfriend handed himself over to the police in April 2019 after his 24-year-old girlfriend was strangled to death at his home in Zola where she stayed with him.