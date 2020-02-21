'I am nurturing three boys to become gentlemen,' Mantoa Malema tells Cyril Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema's wife Mantoa on Friday accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa's apology for the allegation by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo that she was being abused.

In a letter issued by the party, Mantoa said: "Personally, I am nurturing three boys of my own, and they will grow up to become gentlemen."

"I cannot make them gentle and responsible men by concealing violence in my own home and private space. Doing so will be teaching them that violence can be tolerated.

"In order to be men who respect women and regard women as their equals, I have a duty to resist violence against my physical, mental and emotional being, both in the public and private spheres."

Referring to Ramaphosa, the ANC and parliament, she said: "It is on these grounds that I resisted abuse, even when it came from such a powerful space and party as the one you lead."

Ramphosa on Thursday apologised to Malema for Mamabolo's conduct and to South Africans for the heated exchange in parliament in which male MPs accused each other of being women abusers, saying it was unjust, unnecessary and inconsiderate to use gender-based violence to fight political battles.

Malema, who had accused Ramaphosa of abusing his late ex-wife Nomazizi, apologised on Thursday.

Early on Friday, Mamabolo apologised to Malema and his wife over his “insensitive” abuse claims.

Montoa categorically denied being abused by Malema.