De Lille unveils GBV shelters, speaks about 'breaking endless cycle' of violence

On Wednesday, public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille handed over six more government properties for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Here are seven points from De Lille's briefing.

Unacceptably high levels of crimes against women and children

“GBV statistics are horrific, with Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing unacceptably high levels of crimes against women and children. They shock us all as a nation, but instead of turning away in horror or discomfort, we must act now and act decisively to root out this scourge.”

Condemning brutal killings

“We condemn the brutal and senseless recent killing of seven-year-old of Tazne van Wyk from Elsies River, 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse from Hout Bay and seven-year-old Reagan Gertse from Tulbagh.”