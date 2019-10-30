'Suicidal' medical doctor accused of shooting wife is denied bail

Port Elizabeth doctor Mkhuseli Boto must remain in custody pending his trial for attempting to murder his estranged wife, a court ruled on Wednesday.

Boto, who allegedly shot his wife Tabita in the face at their Summerstrand home, stared solemnly at the floor as the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court found that the charges were so serious that it was not in the interest of justice to release him on bail, reported SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE.

Magistrate Ramona van Vuuren agreed with the prosecution that should Boto be released from custody, he posed a threat to Tabita as well as to himself because of his depressive behaviour.

Van Vuuren found that Boto, 50, should receive the necessary treatment at the St Albans Prison hospital section.

The case was postponed to November 14 for further investigation.

It is alleged that Boto shot Tabita, also a general practitioner, at their Summerstrand family home in Port Elizabeth on August 31.

He then allegedly tried to commit suicide.

His three minor children were present at the time.