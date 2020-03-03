Femicide accused 'an animal': Neighbours say Vusi Mjoli carried out a reign of terror

A Soweto man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and hid her body under the bed has three charges of attempted murder pending against him.

Vusi Mjoli, 31, appeared in the Protea magistrate's court last week for the murder of his girlfriend Dimpho Mohau, 40.

He was arrested at Jeppe Hostel, Johannesburg, after he went on the run for two days following the discovery of Mohau's decomposing body at his house in Senaoane, Soweto.

Mjoli allegedly dug a shallow grave in his yard where he intended to bury Mohau's body.

It has now emerged that he was due to face three charges of attempted murder, but police wouldn't comment on the circumstances surrounding the charges.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana confirmed that there were three other pending charges against Mjoli. Mjonondwana, however, could not give details of the charges.

Mjoli will appear in court on March 27 to face the murder charge. But according to Mohau's mother Ruth Mdaki, one of the attempted murder charges related to a complaint filed by her deceased daughter.