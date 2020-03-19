You can travel during the school holidays, just heed government instructions
Schools countrywide have closed, with the department of health reassuring parents that their children can travel to rural areas for the holidays. However, they have to do so in private transport and take hygiene measures during their journeys to avoid the spread of Covid-19.
Ministry spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said though they discouraged travelling, “there is no ban if it’s not in crowded transport”.
Manzi said as the state of disaster continued, responsibilities for managing the outbreak would trickle down to local level.
“As time goes, the responsibilities will be handed over to the local government to educate people. This will also include testing and managing the outbreak.
The health department announced on Wednesday that SA had 116 cases, with eight local transmissions.
As a result, stricter regulations had been gazetted by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
If anyone disregards the government’s instructions to prevent gatherings of more than 100 people, or more than 50 people where alcohol is served, they may face a fine, jail time or both.
Any person who intentionally misrepresents that he, she or any other person is infected with Covid-19 is guilty of an offence and, on conviction liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or to both, it said.
