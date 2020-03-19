South Africa

You can travel during the school holidays, just heed government instructions

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 19 March 2020 - 08:33
People can travel home for the school holidays, as long as they adhere to hygiene measures.
People can travel home for the school holidays, as long as they adhere to hygiene measures.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Schools countrywide have closed, with the department of health reassuring parents that their children can travel to rural areas for the holidays. However, they have to do so in private transport and take hygiene measures during their journeys to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said though they discouraged travelling, “there is no ban if it’s not in crowded transport”.

Manzi said as the state of disaster continued, responsibilities for managing the outbreak would trickle down to local level.

“As time goes, the responsibilities will be handed over to the local government to educate people. This will also include testing and managing the outbreak.

The health department announced on Wednesday that SA had 116 cases, with eight local transmissions. 

Covid-19 family ran and lied about father's whereabouts

A family of three who were arrested by police for refusing to go into coronavirus quarantine had been living at a bed-and-breakfast in Johannesburg, ...
News
1 hour ago

As a result, stricter regulations had been gazetted by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

If anyone disregards the government’s instructions to prevent gatherings of more than 100 people, or more than 50 people where alcohol is served, they may face a fine, jail time or both.

Any person who intentionally misrepresents that he, she or any other person is infected with Covid-19 is guilty of an offence and, on conviction liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or to both, it said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet religious leaders about Covid-19 outbreak

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet religious leaders on Thursday morning to 'reinforce the national response' after the Covid-19 outbreak
News
2 hours ago

Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 as infections in SA climb to 85

Four children, the youngest aged two, are among 23 new Covid-19 cases in SA
News
1 day ago

Churches must help to fight Covid-19

Tomorrow church leaders affiliated to the South African Council of Churches (SACC) will meet to determine how to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X