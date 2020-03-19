You can travel during the school holidays, just heed government instructions

Ministry spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said though they discouraged travelling, “there is no ban if it’s not in crowded transport”.

Manzi said as the state of disaster continued, responsibilities for managing the outbreak would trickle down to local level.

“As time goes, the responsibilities will be handed over to the local government to educate people. This will also include testing and managing the outbreak.

The health department announced on Wednesday that SA had 116 cases, with eight local transmissions.