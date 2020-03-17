South Africa

All early childhood development centres in Gauteng to close

By Iavan Pijoos - 17 March 2020 - 11:05
The department of social development had instructed all early childhood development and special care centres to be closed by Wednesday.
The department of social development had instructed all early childhood development and special care centres to be closed by Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Junnemui

The Gauteng department of social development has instructed all early childhood centres across the province to close this week.

Department spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane said the department was adhering to the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on Sunday after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached more than 60.

Ramaphosa implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.

Hlongwane said the department had instructed all early childhood development and special care centres to be closed from Wednesday to April 15.

“We have taken operational and precautionary measures to close all special care and early childhood centres for the safety and protection of our society.

“You are further urged to encourage families to adopt good health and hygiene practices regularly. We will continue to monitor the containment of the pandemic and advise accordingly.”

Your cash doesn't have coronavirus, don’t give it to criminals: Reserve Bank

As fear over the coronavirus grips Mzansi, criminals have taken the opportunity to scam unsuspecting people.
News
5 hours ago

Keri Hilson slammed for baseless 'Africa coronavirus theory'

"Keri Hilson out here spreading conspiracy theories that coronavirus is a result of 5G networks"
Entertainment
1 day ago

Trevor Noah postpones comedy tour amid coronavirus outbreak

Trevor Noah has put his stand-up comedy tour, Loud and Clear, on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Pic of The Day
5 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X