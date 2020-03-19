President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet religious leaders about Covid-19 outbreak

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet religious leaders on Thursday morning to “reinforce the national response” after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said the meeting was part of a series of consultations Ramaphosa was undertaking with leaders across various sectors to ensure that the national effort to combat and contain the virus is inclusive.

“Religious leaders have previously expressed support for President Ramaphosa’s championing social compacts, in which various sectors of society and government work together to develop solutions to challenges facing the nation,” Diko said.