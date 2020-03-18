'It is stressful because bills must be paid': future unclear for small businesses as Covid-19 cases rise

With more than 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA on Wednesday, many people have taken a decision to work from home indefinitely — leaving the future for small businesses bleak.

Jacob Ndoro, a Johannesburg street vendor, hopes the pandemic can be contained soon or else his family could go hungry.

Ndoro, who is based in Parktown, relies on office workers to visit his mini tuck shop to buy fruit, cigarettes and snacks.

With the outbreak, he has seen a decrease in customers, which affects his total earnings.

“I am running at a loss now because I had stocked up, but since Monday people coming in are fewer,” he said. This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of special measures to combat the spread of coronavirus on Sunday night.

Ndoro said if more people decided to work from home, he would be forced to close down.

Asked what he planned to do, he responded: “For now, I don’t have any plan, this came as a surprise.”