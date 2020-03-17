We all must play part to defeat coronavirus

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced extraordinary measures in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc and left a trail of death and destruction throughout the world in recent weeks.

These measures include travel bans from high-risk countries, a shutdown of schools from tomorrow and a prohibition of large gatherings exceeding 100 people.

By yesterday at least 62 people had been confirmed to have the virus in SA.

More concerning is that, unlike before where only South Africans who had travelled abroad were infected, at least two cases of local transmission had been recorded as at yesterday morning. These numbers are expected to rise.

There is no doubt that we face a crisis. Therefore, the drastic restrictive measures imposed by government, though inconvenient, are absolutely necessary.

Addressing the media yesterday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said government could not rule out the possibility of declaring a national state of emergency, should the situation worsen. We therefore call on all of us to play our part.