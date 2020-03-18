Churches must help to fight Covid-19

Tomorrow church leaders affiliated to the South African Council of Churches (SACC) will meet to determine how to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a national state of disaster on Sunday, several churches have suspended gatherings until further notice.

Many have chosen to be innovative, making use of new technology to preach sermons, rather than gather in large numbers which may increase the risk of members contracting the virus.

Naturally, the cancellation of church gatherings in the run up to the Easter celebrations has been unsettling to many who observe the religious holiday.

But we must all be mindful that these are extraordinary times, which require drastic measures to protect all of us.