U.S. sex workers, poor and elderly find coronavirus support in community groups

From Louisville, Kentucky to Washington, D.C., local communities across the United States are mobilizing to meet the needs of the poor, elderly and others who are particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

In southeast Washington, one of the poorest neighborhoods of the U.S. capital, the local chapter of Black Lives Matter on Sunday distributed hand sanitizer and other toiletries that are in short supply.

No Justice No Pride, a group that provides housing and services to sex workers of color in the DC area, is scrambling to cover a sharp jump in housing needs, said organizing director Emmelia Talarico.

Sex workers who rely on out-of-town visitors for income - and often, a place to sleep, are more vulnerable now because of widespread cancellations of events and conferences, she said.

"We were at capacity before this virus hit and we are now getting a lot more requests," she said. The group, which typically provides short-term housing for up to 50 people a night and long-term housing for around 18 people, is looking to raise funds to fund short-term hotel stays for sex workers.