Covid-19 family ran and lied about father's whereabouts

A family of three who were arrested by police for refusing to go into coronavirus quarantine had been living at a bed-and-breakfast accommodation in Johannesburg, but left after being instructed to isolate themselves.

This was revealed by Gauteng MEC for health Bandile Masuku in his affidavit filed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, seeking an order for the trio's arrest.

The family was cornered and apprehended on Tuesday - two days after tests confirmed the mother and her 14-year-old daughter had tested positive for the novel Covid-19.

It's unclear how many people the family may have come in contact with during the two-day period when they were moving around.

The trio, who are all German citizens, evaded the authorities after the mother and daughter presented symptoms associated with the coronavirus at a Johannesburg private hospital on Friday.