Here's what Africa is doing to fight coronavirus

Travellers who arrived from these countries since mid-February must report for testing. Those arriving from medium-risk countries – Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore – will undergo high intensity screening.

South Africans are advised to cancel or postpone all non-essential foreign travel. The government has also ordered schools to close early for the Easter break and will prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people.

Nigeria

Africa's most populous nation has stepped up surveillance and is preparing for the possibility of an influx of patients.

Lagos, the biggest city with some 20 million people, could handle 2,000 cases, said Bamidele Mutiu, who heads a regional biosafety team. To do this, they would need to use two camps previously housing people displaced by violence, he said.

Authorities are checking the temperature of anyone who arrives at Nigeria's airports, ports and land borders.