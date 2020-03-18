Covid-19: Crèche owner, swim coach fret about livelihoods & debit orders

Concerns are being expressed about the financial impact of the closure of crèches and schools on staff who earn a living from the small businesses that cater to this sector of the economy.

The Gauteng department of social development has instructed all early childhood centres across the province to close this week. Spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane said the department was adhering to the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the outbreak of Covid-19.

The principal at Busybees preschool in Blairgowrie, Patience Mutonhora, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning that after this announcement, some parents had indicated that they would not return until the government gave them the green light.

“They said even though the government has said that they should return after Easter, they feel they would rather take their children to a place where they will be safer.

“They said only if they get the all-clear from government will they bring their children back,” Mutonhora said.

This will hit the business extremely hard, she said.